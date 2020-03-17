TD Securities Cuts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $2.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

