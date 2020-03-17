TD Securities Cuts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $86.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PRBZF opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $76.14.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

