TD Securities Cuts Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $14.50

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $23.00 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERRPF opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.