TD Securities Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$7.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.07.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$3.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06. The company has a market capitalization of $407.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.27. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.04 and a twelve month high of C$11.71.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Rohit Bhardwaj bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,110. Also, Senior Officer Leon Aarts bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,784.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $91,558.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

