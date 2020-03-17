TD Securities Cuts Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to $0.90

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $4.00 to $0.90 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNEFF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of BNEFF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.