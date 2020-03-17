Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $10.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYBX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.54. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,310.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.