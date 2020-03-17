SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS SVCBY opened at $7.82 on Friday. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 78.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

