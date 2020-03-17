Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $1.66 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 356.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 486,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

