Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Superior Drilling Products to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Superior Drilling Products worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

