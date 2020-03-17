StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SVAUF opened at $2.11 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

