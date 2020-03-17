Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

SEOAY stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

