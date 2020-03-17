Stifel Financial Corp Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.95 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

