Stifel Financial Corp Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Cerner worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

