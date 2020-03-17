Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology therapeutics that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk. The company is developing SL-401, a biologic-drug conjugate, for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and SL-701, a synthetic peptide vaccine, for pediatric and adult high-grade gliomas. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of STML opened at $4.06 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $203.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $48,193.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Francomano sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $34,030.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,440 shares of company stock worth $804,175. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STML. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

