STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of SLFPY stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $17.46.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

