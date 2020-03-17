Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Shares of SBPH opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.26. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $11.00.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

