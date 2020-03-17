SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,905,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,591,000 after purchasing an additional 72,130 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,060,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,464,000 after purchasing an additional 97,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 982,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

