Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

Get Sogou alerts:

SOGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sogou from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sogou from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sogou presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.37.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.79 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 545,609 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sogou (SOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.