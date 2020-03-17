SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) & ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Critical Review

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZALANDO SE/ADR has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SMC CORP JAPAN/S and ZALANDO SE/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC CORP JAPAN/S $5.21 billion 4.38 $1.18 billion $0.89 19.13 ZALANDO SE/ADR $6.15 billion 1.51 $60.70 million $0.11 167.91

SMC CORP JAPAN/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZALANDO SE/ADR. SMC CORP JAPAN/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZALANDO SE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of SMC CORP JAPAN/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ZALANDO SE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SMC CORP JAPAN/S and ZALANDO SE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC CORP JAPAN/S 19.80% 8.71% 7.78% ZALANDO SE/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and ZALANDO SE/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC CORP JAPAN/S 0 0 1 1 3.50 ZALANDO SE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SMC CORP JAPAN/S beats ZALANDO SE/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ZALANDO SE/ADR

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne. Zalando SE was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

