Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $24.00 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

