Short Interest in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Drops By 5.4%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 34,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.