Short Interest in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Rises By 6.9%

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

WP Carey stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.00%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

