Short Interest in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Expands By 7.8%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 75,250,000 shares. Currently, 43.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 46,500 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin acquired 50,000 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,174,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 521,790 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

WPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 million, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Washington Prime Group has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.17%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

