Short Interest in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Rises By 10.7%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $89.26 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.73.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

