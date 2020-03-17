Short Interest in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Drops By 5.3%

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 13,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,882,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

Shares of PYPL opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52. Paypal has a 52 week low of $91.23 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

