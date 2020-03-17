Short Interest in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Drops By 5.4%

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 571,200 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 603,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.
OBNK stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.71.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 73.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.
OBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.