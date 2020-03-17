Short Interest in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Drops By 5.4%

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 571,200 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 603,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

OBNK stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 73.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

