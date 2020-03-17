Short Interest in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Expands By 10.4%

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,800 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 325,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

STKS stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.90. One Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of One Group Hospitality by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on STKS. ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. One Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.