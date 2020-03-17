Short Interest in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Decreases By 5.2%

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 519,800 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 548,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 589,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Civeo has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Civeo had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 53,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 441,361 shares in the company, valued at $529,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Lambert acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Civeo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,618,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 486,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Civeo by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Civeo by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 667,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 227,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.