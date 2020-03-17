Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after acquiring an additional 234,396 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after acquiring an additional 208,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,248,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.68.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $406.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $405.44 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.