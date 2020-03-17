SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on SharpSpring from to in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $88.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.11.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $245,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,786 shares of company stock valued at $293,271. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.