Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 893,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,252,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,647,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 306,650 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

