SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaSpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 24.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in SeaSpine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SeaSpine by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

