SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Raised by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 123.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $256.71 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $190.28 and a twelve month high of $309.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.78.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,560 shares of company stock worth $30,382,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

