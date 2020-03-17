Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SGMO. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.18. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $13.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 101,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

