Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $38.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $800.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Micklem acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.