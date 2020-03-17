salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.45.

NYSE:CRM opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com has a one year low of $123.39 and a one year high of $195.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,206 shares of company stock valued at $69,319,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

