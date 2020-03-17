Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SAFT opened at $71.96 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $103.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,390,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,957,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,094,000 after buying an additional 27,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.