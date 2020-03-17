SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) vs. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Financial Analysis

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get SAFE T GRP LTD/S alerts:

This table compares SAFE T GRP LTD/S and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAFE T GRP LTD/S -187.51% -147.40% -67.86% Domo -72.47% -1,396.92% -52.84%

64.2% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SAFE T GRP LTD/S and Domo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAFE T GRP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Domo 0 2 4 0 2.67

Domo has a consensus price target of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 167.55%. Given Domo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAFE T GRP LTD/S and Domo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAFE T GRP LTD/S $1.47 million 0.07 -$11.75 million N/A N/A Domo $173.40 million 1.57 -$154.31 million ($4.57) -2.14

SAFE T GRP LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo.

Risk and Volatility

SAFE T GRP LTD/S has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Domo beats SAFE T GRP LTD/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAFE T GRP LTD/S

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for SAFE T GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFE T GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.