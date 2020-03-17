RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($37.79) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.02 ($36.07).

RWE stock opened at €22.14 ($25.74) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.30. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

