Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$76.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$72.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$69.97 and a 1-year high of C$102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.577 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 83.20%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.