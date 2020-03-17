Royal Bank of Canada Cuts North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target to $27.00

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NNWWF stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. North West has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

