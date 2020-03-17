Roth Capital Downgrades Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMPY opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

