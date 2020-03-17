Roth Capital Downgrades Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
AMPY opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $13.23.
Amplify Energy Company Profile
