Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.48.

ROKU stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.77 and a beta of 1.64. Roku has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,383,042 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

