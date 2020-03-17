Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 453,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 265,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Shares of ROK opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.13. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

