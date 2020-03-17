RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get RMR Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RMR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RMR Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,885,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,955,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.