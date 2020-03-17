RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

NYSE TMO opened at $279.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.22 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

