RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $485,000 Position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

