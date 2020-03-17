RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 7,126 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.44%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

