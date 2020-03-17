RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

