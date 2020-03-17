RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,587 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.